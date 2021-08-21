Naismith wants another huge Kenilworth Road atmosphere against Blues

Hatters captain Kal Naismith

Luton defender Kal Naismith cannot wait to be back in front of the Hatters supporters when Birmingham City visit Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 29-year-old, who currently has the captain's armband with Sonny Bradley recovering from Covid, experienced a packed out stadium for the first time as a home player during the 3-0 opening day win over Peterborough United.

Now he wants a repeat of that when the Blues are in town today, telling the club's official website: "It was tremendous, it changes everything seeing the fans back, especially here because it is such a good atmosphere.

"As you have seen against Peterborough, if we give the fans something to shout about then they will get right behind you.

“You saw that game with Elijah (Adebayo), Fred (Onyedinma) and (Harry) Cornick getting after the defenders from the front and that pressure gets the fans right up.

"To walk out, hear the cheer and the way the fans get behind the players, it is something I waited a long time for.

"It is huge, I saw a post on Instagram thanking the 12th man and we get such a massive boost when they are behind the boys.

"It just gives you that extra bit of energy, it really does, for every player on the pitch and we are so grateful to have such a good fanbase."

The Hatters go into the game on the back of an excellent 1-0 triumph at Barnsley on Tuesday night, with Naismith part of a back-line who kept a dogged clean sheet, making a huge number of tackles and interceptions throughout the evening.

Amari'i Bell's early goal secured the victory, as Naismith continued: "He is fitting in well with the boys, gets on well with all the boys.

"I knew he had ability in training but when I saw him opening up to his right foot, I thought ‘oh Jesus why is he not taking a touch!’ but it was an unbelievable finish.

“There wasn’t a lot of football played but it is another way we can play.

"We played really well against Peterborough and we went to Barnsley and were able to defend and see the game out, so it is good to know we can win that way.”

Looking at today's opponents Birmingham, who have four points from their opening three matches, Naismith would be happy to replicate the 1-0 success that Town achieved at St Andrews last term thanks to Dan Potts' close range header.

He added: "We’d take another one-nil and a clean sheet!

"They are a good side, I remember that last game being horrible and scruffy, a lot of set plays which is similar to West Brom.

"You have to respect them, they have a lot of good players and if you give them time, they can hurt you in other ways as well.