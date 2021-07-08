Neufville and Beckwith among a host of Town youngsters to agree new development deals with Luton

Town midfielder Sam Beckwith has signed a new development contract with the club

Luton Town have confirmed a number of their promising youngsters have signed new development contracts at Kenilworth Road.

Following on from defender Corey Panter putting pen to paper last month, forward Josh Neufville has also agreed an extension to his deal.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Hatters’ academy as an U10, spent six months of the past season on loan with National League side Yeovil Town.

Neufville impressed during his stay at Huish Park, scoring five times in 31 appearances, before suffering a broken ankle in the Glovers’ penultimate fixture at Altrincham, he continues to rehabilitate from the injury at The Brache this summer.

Meanwhile, the club have taken up an option to extend the stay of midfielder Sam Beckwith, 19, who is currently at the first-team training camp in Yorkshire, and played an hour of Saturday's 7-0 pre-season friendly win over Hitchin Town.

Fellow Academy products, defender Avan Jones and midfielder Jake Peck, who has one first team appearance to his name, back in October 2018, have also signed new professional development contracts, along with attacker TQ Addy, who arrived last year from Crystal Palace.