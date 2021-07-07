New Hatter Campbell settling in well with Luton following Motherwell switch

New Town signing Allan Campbell

New Hatters signing Allan Campbell is settling in perfectly to life at Luton.

The 23-year-old was one of Town’s seven new additions so far this summer, heading to Kenilworth Road from Scottish Premier League side Motherwell.

It is the former Scotland U21 international’s first ever venture south, as he had been with the Fir Park club since coming through their academy as a youngster.

When asked how he was finding life in Bedfordshire, Campbell, who had his first run-out in Saturday’s 7-0 pre-season win over Hitchin Town, said: “I think I’ve settled in well, the boys have been brilliant.

“That makes it easier, having a good group to settle in quickly. The staff have been brilliant as well, so I’m looking forward to the season.

“I’m a family man, I’ve been living with my parents up in Glasgow, but I think that’s credit to the staff and the players who have helped me settle in, make me feel at home.

“The club have been brilliant off the park, helping me get a house and try to look for somewhere to settle and feel at home here.

“It’s not permanent, so I’m just looking for somewhere to make my home.

“I’m just enjoying training every day, getting back on the park and playing in front of the fans, it was brilliant.”

On how he felt ahead of his first day training with new team-mates, Campbell continued: “A wee bit nervous just meeting the people, but it was exciting.

“Everything was a new start, so I was raring to go and I’m ready for anything, any challenges that come my way.

“I’m just looking forward to putting in the hard work and getting ready for the season.”

The midfielder has also found his few sessions working with Town boss Nathan Jones a positive experience too, saying: “It’s been brilliant, intense, a lot of hard work, but that’s something that I thrive off.

“I’m looking forward to the work we’re going to put in over the season, hopefully it can be a successful one.”

It’s not just been Campbell who is having to get used to his new surroundings, but a number of other players who have decided to make Kenilworth Road their home for the foreseeable future.

He believes the squad is already bonding well ahead of this weeks’ training camp in Yorkshire, adding: “Everyone’s settling in well, I think that showed (against Hitchin), there was no real slackness, everyone was on it, played well and are gelling well as a group.

“The next few weeks we’ll do a lot of work together as a team and hopefully it will all come together for the first game of the season.

“Just being in that environment (training camp) will help.