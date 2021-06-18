New Luton signing Cameron Jerome insists he is still good enough to play in the Championship after a year in League One

Luton's fourth summer signing Cameron Jerome

New Luton striker Cameron Jerome is convinced he is still more than good enough to be a hit in the Championship this season.

The 34-year-old became Town’s fourth signing of the summer this afternoon, agreeing to join once his contract at MK Dons expires at the end of the month.

Jerome, who started his career with Cardiff, has been sold for fees totalling £7m in his career, has played in the Premier League for Birmingham City, Crystal Palace and Norwich City, while has also lifted the League Cup with the Blues in 2011.

However, when he left Derby County in August 2018, he went out to Turkish side Goztepe for two seasons, before returning last term to play for MK Dons in League One, scoring 13 goals in 34 games.

Despite not featuring in the second tier for three years now, Jerome was confident he can be a force once more, telling the club's official website: “You are soon forgotten about, that is what I found out when I came back from Turkey.

“You are not yesterday’s news but out of sight, out of mind springs to mind.

“I had an opportunity to carry on playing football last year which I went and did with a manager (Russell Martin) I have worked with before and who I trusted.

“I brought into his philosophy and the way the club wanted to play last year and it was a rather successful year for myself.

“On that part, I feel like I proved that I’m still capable of playing at a high level and I’m still in good condition and hungry.

“I’ve shown that dropping down the league in a division I haven’t played in before, but I was more than willing to do that to show people that I still want to play football.”

Although there were other clubs interested in him, once Luton and Jones showed their hand, Jerome was eager to get a deal done to move to Kenilworth Road, adding: “I spoke to my agent a few times and I was aware of a little bit of interest from a few clubs, but the gaffer invited me down for a little chat at the training ground and it escalated from there.

“As soon as I sat down with the manager to have a chat to him about things, where the club is going, where he wants to go and what he expects from myself coming in and what my role would be, then my mind was made up.

“You have seen over the last few years the rise that they have had from League Two, then League One a few years ago and now consolidating in the Championship.

“The manager departing in between that and coming back, keeping them up and then last year was a strong finish in the division so it is obviously a club moving forward in the right direction.

“As a player, you always want to be part of something that is going to try and be successful, that is what is exciting as a player.

“Working with a club, players and coaching staff who care and have the right idea and philosophy, as well as a structure and plan in place which allows you to carry on competing and that is what I love to do.