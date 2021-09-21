New Luton signings are thrilled to put pen to paper at Kenilworth Road

Town new boy Josh Williams

Luton's two new U21 additions Conor Lawless and Josh Williams were elated to sign on the dotted line and complete their development deals at Kenilworth Road today.

Williams, 21, who was a scholar at Aston Villa, featuring in the U18s Premier League, finished runner-up in Division Two during the 2017-18 campaign, also winning the Premier League Cup that season, and has made three appearances for Wales U19s.

On joining the Hatters, the left back said: "It’s been a bit stop-start since I first came here.

"I came down on March 1st before the pandemic, got injured, came back after lockdown – then the game got called off because of Covid!

“So it’s been a long road, but it’s done now it’s been good because I’ve got to know the lads quite well, I’ve been here so often.

"I’ve also been able to get a real feel of the club, which is only going one in one direction, so I’m really happy it’s all worked out.”

Meanwhile Lawless was a regular for Reading's Premier League Division Two side last season, also making a first team debut in the Royals' 1-0 defeat at Luton in the FA Cup third round back in January.

The midfielder added: "I came in towards the end of last season when I heard I wasn’t getting a new deal at Reading, and was lucky enough to train here at Kenilworth Road, which was great.

“I’ve been here for a while and now I’ve signed, I’m delighted.

"It’s great to be at this kind of club.