New Town signing Muskwe believes he and Luton are a 'perfect fit'

Admiral Muskwe celebrates Carlos Mendes Gomes' strike at Boreham Wood on Saturday

New Town signing Admiral Muskwe believes he and Luton are the ‘perfect fit’ after witnessing first hand just what the Hatters are capable of when playing for Wycombe Wanderers last season.

The 22-year-old was part of the Chairboys team who were leading 1-0 at Adams Park back in April, before Nathan Jones’ side hit back with three goals in eight second half minutes to triumph through George Moncur, Kazenga LuaLua and Elijah Adebayo.

However, based on what he saw during the 84 minutes he was involved, an impressed Muskwe said: “From that game, I saw the playing style, they wanted to get the ball down and play but it’s all about the right time.

“We know when to go in behind and how to hurt teams, that’s exactly how I want to play, so it’s a perfect fit.”

Muskwe was heavily involved in Wycombe’s opener on the day, as he burst into the box, only to be brought down by Kal Naismith for a penalty that Anis Mehmeti tucked away.

The Town defender was quick to remind his new team-mate about the incident when he turned up for training, as Luton’s latest addition continued: “Literally the first thing Kal said to me when he saw me was ‘good dive for the pen,’ so he kind of bantered me a little bit with that one.

“But I guess it was good striker play from me, saw him coming, took the contact and I’ll bring that to Luton now myself hopefully, see if I can win some pens for us.”

Although Muskwe has only played 22 Football League games, 17 of them have come in the second tier for the Chairboys, so he feels more than capable of coping at this level.

The forward said: “I’ve played 17 games in the Champ, so I know what the league’s about and how to get results in the league.

“I’m going to bring that to the club and hopefully we can have a good campaign this season.”

Despite Town having to pay to bring Muskwe to Kenilworth Road, shelling out an undisclosed fee for the attacker, boss Nathan Jones was happy to do the deal now before his value increased beyond Luton’s reach should be a hit at another club.

He said: “They’re options, real quality and in all honesty, we’ve had a real successful window.

“If we didn’t get them now then we wouldn’t have got them because if they go and do well elsewhere then we’re not going to pay three or four million for someone.

"So we’ve had to get these in now.

“It’s real competition, we’re delighted with him, what he has and how he is, so I’m really pleased to have him in the building.”

On just what Muskwe thinks he will bring to Kenilworth Road, the Zimbabwean international added: “I look to score goals, as all strikers do.

“Score goals, create chances, in and around the box, like to dribble, get on the half turn, also get in the pockets.

"Just create chances for the team, score goals for the team, and also that aggressive press for the team.