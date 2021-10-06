New Town signing Thorpe grateful for the advice he received from former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho

Town midfielder Elliot Thorpe in action for the U21s against Millwall U23s on Tuesday - pic: Gareth Owen

Recent Town signing Elliot Thorpe has spoken about the impact former Spurs manager Jose Mourinho had on his career during his time with the Premier League side.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Hatters last month, spent eight years with the north London club following his move from Cambridge United.

After playing for the U18s, he was promoted to train with the first team squad while the Premier League and European Cup winning boss was in charge, as on his experience, he said: “When Jose Mourinho was the manager, I trained quite frequently with him, then he left and things changed a little bit, it was mainly with the 23s.

“But I trained with the first team quite a bit, so it was good, I enjoyed my time there.

“Jose Mourinho, the name speaks for itself, he is who he is. I had a few chats with Jose, he would give me little bits of advice here and there and said some nice things to me, so I’m grateful for the opportunity I got with him.

“I always enjoyed training there, it’s a great club, really good fans, great people, I really enjoyed my time there.

“The lads are great as well, so I miss them, but I’m ready to kick on now with the next part of my career.”

Being around such talented players, Thorpe could only be impressed by the manner in which they conducted themselves, as he added: “Harry Kane, it speaks for itself, he’s a top professional day in day out.

“The reason he’s so good on the pitch in the game is he does it on the training field, that’s why he’s at the top.

“Harry Winks is one, you see him progress though the levels as a youngster moving up.

"There’s people like Tanguy Ndombele who are just unbelievable footballers, everyone’s there for a reason at Tottenham Hotspur.”

Although he could have stayed with Spurs, Thorpe opted against the easy route of remaining in the top flight in order to further his career by becoming a first team regular with the Hatters, as he said: "It was a bit of a tough decision, they offered me another good deal, but I've done this to progress myself.