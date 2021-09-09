Newcastle United midfielder is on Luton's list but Jones denies an approach was made during the transfer window

Elliot Anderson in action for Newcastle U21s

Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that although he inquired about signing Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson in the past, there were 'no legs' in reports that the Hatters made a deadline day move for the teenager recently.

Anderson, 18, has been with the Magpies since the age of eight, playing six times for the club's U21s in the Checkatrade Trophy campaign, while also making his Premier League debut as a substitute in the 3-0 defeat at Arsenal last season.

He also featured in the FA Cup reverse to the Gunners too, while despite winning caps for Scotland and U16 to U18 level, has since switched his allegiances to England, featuring once for the Three Lions U19s so far.

After being a regular in the United academy side last term, Anderson signed a new long-term deal at St James' Park in November 2020, but then suffered a hip injury in the summer which ruled him out of the entire pre-season.

Back in training now, the Newcastle Chronicle reported that Luton had been in for the midfielder on deadline day, with their loan offer rebuffed, but that wasn't the case according to Jones, who said: "We know Elliot very, very well.

"We inquired about him in December, but he’s been injured, so there was never any legs in that.

"Elliot’s someone we know about and is on our list, as are quite a lot of them, so no legs in that because he’s been injured.