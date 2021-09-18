On-loan Liverpool defender makes allegation of racist abuse in Swansea v Luton clash

Kenilworth Road

Swansea City's on-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has claimed he was racially abused by a Luton Town supporter during this afternoon's 3-3 draw at Kenilworth Road.

After the visitors hit back from 3-0 down to earn a point, a statement on the Swans official website said: "Towards the end of today’s Championship fixture against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, an allegation of racial abuse was made over comments towards Swansea City’s Rhys Williams from a home spectator.

"An official report was filed with the match official, Tony Harrington, and Bedfordshire Police at full-time.

"Swansea City condemns racism and abuse of all kinds because it has no place within football or any walk of life.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to both Bedfordshire Police and Luton Town Football Club for their swift response at the end of the game.

"Bedfordshire Police has launched a full investigation into the incident.

"Officers have been to the ground to carry out enquiries and are working with Luton Town to identify the people involved.

"Rhys has the full backing of everyone at the football club and we are in dialogue with his parent club Liverpool with regards to ensuring the player has all the support he needs.

"Swansea City will continue to work with the relevant authorities on this matter."

Meanwhile, the Hatters released their own statement, saying: "Luton Town Football Club is aware of an allegation made of a racist comment aimed at Swansea City defender Rhys Williams by a spectator during today’s game at Kenilworth Road.

"The allegation is currently being investigated by Club officials, in co-operation with Swansea City and Bedfordshire Police.

"Luton Town abhors racism and with our stadium situated in one of the most racially and culturally diverse areas of the country, we are proud of our historical record in fighting it.

"The Club has, and always will have, a zero tolerance policy on discrimination of any kind. It is not acceptable towards anyone in football or wider society, either online or in person, and we will continue to work with the Police with their enquiries in this matter.

"We are also offering Rhys and Swansea our full support.