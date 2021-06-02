Onyedinma happy Town remained interested after missing out on January move to Luton

New Luton signing Fred Onyedinma

Attacker Fred Onyedinma was happy the Hatters retained their desire to sign him this summer after becoming Town’s first addition of the close season last week.

The 24-year-old was snapped up for an undisclosed fee from Wycombe Wanderers as boss Nathan Jones began reshaping his squad for next term.

Onyedinma had been meant to sign for the Hatters in January, but the deal couldn’t be done, meaning he had to bide his time until the move finally went through.

Speaking about the delay, he said: “It was a bit up and down because I initially thought it was done in January and then it didn’t come.

“I’m happy that Luton kept their faith and still wanted to sign me at the end of the season, so I’m looking forward to pre-season and getting on with the season.

“As a footballer it’s always nice to feel wanted, so knowing that they still wanted me at the end of the season, it’s just pleasing.

“I feel like when it almost happened in January, I did get an indication it could happen in the summer, but with football you can never quite guarantee anything, so I didn’t want to dwell on that.

“I just wanted to do better for the second half of the season and just see what happens.

“It was a weird time because, for me, it felt like it was so close but it didn’t quite happen.

“As a person, you can take it one way or the other. You can either have a strop and just not want to be involved, but I’m not the type of person to do that.

“Especially with Wycombe, I owe them a lot because they made me feel comfortable and I just wanted to help the club.

“When that didn’t happen, my mind was just solely on Wycombe and just helping them stay up.

“So, I was delighted it was finalised this summer.”

Onyedinma started out at Millwall, playing over 100 times for the Lions, before two loan spells at the Chairboys, eventually making the move permanent in July 2019.

He now believes he is at a club where his football can flourish, continuing: “I feel like personally with no disrespect to Wycombe and Millwall, this is the side that play more football.

“They know how to switch it too, even if it’s with more direct football, but there’s a good balance and I feel like that suits me personally very well.”

The Nigerian-born attacker was also hugely impressed by his first impressions of new boss Jones too, adding: “I sat down and had a long conversation with the manager and he just showed me everything he sees in the future for Luton and for me individually.

“It was just something I’ve always wanted in my career.

“He said it himself, he sees the potential and he sees that I could do more and personally, I want to develop as a player while helping this club in the same way.

“Luton are on the same path as well, because even from League Two, going from League One to the Championship, now an established Championship team, it’s only up we can go.

“What amazed me so much was how focused and dedicated he was, and what he believes in.

“He’s someone who’s quite firm and just wants to help the club and help the player.

“Even if you see from the players that have gone on and moved on from Luton, you don’t have to be the smartest to see it’s a club that progresses players, young players.