Onyedinma insists there is plenty more to come after his starring Hatters debut

Fred Onyedinma gets forward for the Hatters on Saturday

New Town star Fred Onyedinma insists he can only get better after his debut man-of-the match performance in the 3-0 win over Peterborough United on Saturday.

The 24-year-old turned in a wonderful display throughout the 82 minutes he was on, setting up both Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick for the opening two goals, before adding the third himself at the second attempt from James Bree’s cross.

Speaking about his maiden outing for the Hatters, the attacker said: "We’ve still got more to come with the whole team and we’re only going to get better so we’ve just got to keep our heads down and keep working and we’ll show the fans.

“Me personally, my targets are set as high as possible and that’s for everyone here, we don’t settle for less, we just want to get better and play the highest as possible.

“So I feel like there’s more to come from me and hopefully I can show that.”

His manager, Nathan Jones, also agreed that the summer addition has plenty more to give, saying: "Fred was brilliant, absolutely brilliant, but that’s why we brought him here.

“We’ve got others and we work on stuff, he’s nowhere near his ceiling, Admiral (Muskwe) came on, I thought he was excellent, Carlos (Mendes Gomes) when he came on, settled us down, Henri (Lansbury) you could see why we brought him here and we’ve still got five or six who are not even in the squad.

“So the strength in depth we’ve got is very, very good, we showed what we wanted to add, we’ve added, pace, power, athleticism to the squad.

“Our front three are really, really athletic, we’ve added real athleticism to our squad and to be anything in the Championship you have to have that."

Onyedinma's first showing was more than enough to impress the 10,000 inside Kenilworth Road, the first time Town had welcomed a full house back to their stadium in almost 18 months.

After getting a standing ovation when being replaced by Mendes Gomes with eight to go, it appears Onyedinma has already won the home faithful over, as he continued: “That’s all you want as a new signing, you just want the fans to be behind you.

“I’m lucky they were behind me and I just have to keep repaying them with good performances.

“Credit to the manager and the team, they see the qualities I have going forward and the speed that I possess and they just want to get the best out of me.

“So I’m delighted by coming here and hopefully I can show more.

"That atmosphere was great from the first minute and I’m looking forward to playing here again.

“It’s a weird feeling as we haven’t had that and it’s a packed stadium, so I’m just delighted for that and hopefully a packed stadium next time we play at home and just keep going with that.”

Town will try to produce a similar kind of all-action display at title contenders West Bromwich Albion next weekend, the Baggies searching for an immediate return to the Premier League.