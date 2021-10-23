Onyedinma looking to get back into the Hatters XI after recovering from ligament damage

Fred Onyedinma celebrates his goal at Derby County on Tuesday night

Town attacker Fred Onyedinma is looking to get back to his best for the Hatters after recovering from the ligament damage that has blighted his start to life at Kenilworth Road.

After signing from Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee in the summer, the 24-year-old made an excellent beginning to life with his new club, scoring on his debut against Peterborough United, in what was an hugely impressive debut.

Onyedinma went on to play three out of the next four games, but then didn't feature after the first international break, with boss Nathan Jones revealing he had injured himself during training, and went on to the miss the next six matches.

The former Millwall youngster returned to the bench against his old side on Saturday, while then had his comeback at Derby on Tuesday night, brought on after half an hour, and finding the net just moments after the break with his second goal of the campaign.

He admitted it had been frustrating to pick up the injury so early in his Town career, saying: “It was an unfortunate one in training.

"I must have gone for the ball and then a tangle of legs caught me in the wrong position, it just happened, but I had to get on with it and look forward to getting back.

“It was ligament damage, it did go quick, but I just have to keep my head down and get back into the team.

“That’s what I’ve been getting a bit of stick as well for the physios as well, but they did a good job in helping me and supporting me and treating me.

"So I have to give a big shout out to Si (Simon Parsell), Chris (Phillips), Daz (Darren Cook), they wanted me to do that!"

Onyedinma knows that it won’t be easy dislodging those in front of him to get a place in the side such is the strength of the squad put together by Jones this term.

However, ahead of today's home clash with Hull City, it's a challenge he's ready to take on, saying: "I feel like with that much quality it keeps you on your toes and even in training and on match days, you just want to be at your best.

"As you know that if you’re not at your best, you have someone who’s going to take your place, so it’s a healthy and good competition.

“For me, I don’t know (when I'll be fully up to speed), I’ve put on a bit of weight as well, so hopefully it doesn’t take that long.

"I just want to get back out there and show the best I can do.

“We just need to keep our heads down and keep trying to get the points and move on to Saturday.