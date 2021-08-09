Osho: It's a nightmare to play against the Hatters attackers

Gabe Osho makes a header clearance during Saturday's victory

Town defender Gabe Osho has some sympathy for the rest of the Championship teams who are going to have to come up against the Hatters’ front-line this season.

All three of Luton’s forwards were on target at the weekend in the 3-0 win over Peterborough, with Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick and Fred Onyedinma scoring, man of the match Onyedinma grabbing two assists as well.

Both Admiral Muskwe and Carlos Mendes Gomes then came off the bench late on to ensure the Posh defence couldn’t take a breather, while Town still have the experienced Cameron Jerome available as well.

Having seen just what they are capable of in training, Osho is certainly glad he doesn't have to face them on the pitch, saying: “All the front boys, I wouldn’t want to play against them if I was on the other team.

"Honestly, I hate it, it's a nightmare coming up against them in training, but it just pushes us to get to that next level every time we train.

“It’s such a relief as a defender when goals go in.

“It kind of puts the game to bed so we just had to make sure we were still alert at the back, which we were, and it was a great day all around.