Pearson: I gave everything I had for the Hatters

Defender Matty Pearson has left Luton for Huddersfield

Defender Matty Pearson has wished the Hatters well in the future after ending his three year stint at the club by agreeing to move to Huddersfield Town yesterday.

The 27-year-old became the Terriers first signing of the summer when penning a long-term contract at the John Smith's Stadium which will begin on July 1.

Pearson became a firm favourite with supporters at Kenilworth Road after joining in the summer of 2018 from Barnsley, making 136 appearances and scoring 10 goals, playing a vital role in the club's rise to the Championship.

Writing on Instagram, he said: "Would just like to say thank you to everyone at @ltfc_official for the past 3 years.

"You made me feel welcome from day one.

"From winning league 1 to maintaining championship football I gave everything I had and now it’s time to move on.