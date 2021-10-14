Pereira back at Luton for treatment after suffering slight injury during Yeovil loan spell

Town attacker Dion Pereira

Luton boss Nathan Jones has revealed attacker Dion Pereira is back with the club for treatment after picking up a slight injury during his loan spell at Yeovil Town.

The 22-year-old moved to Huish Park last Friday on a month-long deal and started the 2-0 home defeat against Notts County at the weekend, playing the full 90 minutes.

However, he didn't feature during Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw against Altrincham, as speaking to the press about the move to a club he spent seven years at himself, as a player and assistant manager, Jones said: “He’s picked up a slight injury so he has returned, but it is a club we trust because it’s a means to an end really.

"Dion had two weeks of international games so he would have played in the development squad but we’ve sent him to a good club where we know the work is good, the people are good.

"Without being disrespectful, once you go to Yeovil, it is not like you’re sending a player into London with the bright lights to distract them but they go to Yeovil to play football.

"They go down there, they stay down there and they become part of it and that is what we wanted for Dion.