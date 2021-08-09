Posh boss Ferguson felt 3-0 opening day defeat to Luton was 'harsh'

Elijah Adebayo rises highest to make it 1-0 to Luton on Saturday

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson felt that Saturday's 3-0 defeat for his side at Kenilworth Road on Saturday was a 'harsh' result.

The visitors, newly-promoted to the Championship this term, had held their own for the opening half hour before falling behind to Elijah Adebayo's header, which the Posh chief felt should have been disallowed.

A quickfire second half double from Harry Cornick and Fred Onyedinma then put the game beyond United, as speaking afterwards, Ferguson said: "I'm really disappointed, it was a game we came into which we felt we could get a result.

"We felt they would start the game strong which they did, but we've seen it through and then we've started getting control of the game without penetrating enough.

"Defensively we looked solid, but then the first goal in any game is important, we don't stop the cross, the boy's scored, it's a clear push, he's put both hands on Beevs (Mark Beevers) and we're one down.

"We get to half time and I just thought the boys needed to play with a bit more belief, a bit more of what we'd worked on, but at any level, you concede the goals we did in the second half, you're not winning games of football.

"People can say that's the Championship, that's at any level, it's just really, really poor goals we've given away.

"For the second, Frankie Kent made a terrible mistake and we were punished and three minutes later they put a cross in the box and the boy’s got no-one near him, the wing back hasn’t dealt with it and it’s an easy two goals.

"Then at that point you’re thinking this could be four or five, but it was never that sort of game, I thought 3-0 was harsh.