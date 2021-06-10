QUIZ: Can you name all the winners of the Luton Town Player of the Season award from the last 20 years?
Who has picked up the award since the 1999-2000 campaign?
The Luton Town Supporters' Trust held their presentation night for the 2020-21 season recently with a number of prizes handed out to the Hatters players.
Keeper Simon Sluga won the prestigious Player of the Season award after a number of superb displays between the posts over the course of the campaign.
He followed in the footsteps of a host of Town players who have picked up the main honour in the last 21 years, but just who have they been?
The Luton News has put together a special quiz and you have seven minutes to guess them all, with just surnames needed for a correct answer - so good luck!