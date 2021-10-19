Rams boss Rooney readying his Derby side to face a 'direct and aggressive' Luton at Pride Park

Derby boss Wayne Rooney

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is readying his Derby squad to come up against a ‘direct and aggressive’ Luton side at Pride Park this evening.

The Hatters go into the game on the back of a three match unbeaten run in which they haven’t conceded a goal, defeating Coventry City 5-0, while also beating Millwall 2-0, with a stalemate against Huddersfield sandwiched in the middle.

However, the Rams are also in a decent vein of form too, three unbeaten without being breached, although two were goalless draws against Swansea and Preston.

Although Derby sit at the foot of the table following their recent points deduction for entering administration, they are only six adrift of fourth bottom Hull City, and if further penalties are avoided, will have every chance of surviving in the Championship.

Going into the game, Rooney told RamsTV “They are a difficult team to play against.

“They are quite direct and aggressive off the ball so we know we will have to be confident and keep control in terms of taking the ball because there will be pressure on us, so we are expecting a very difficult game.

“We have to keep playing the way we have been.

"We are creating good chances, good opportunities to score goals but we have to be more ruthless and take more chances and that come our way.”

After the draw at Deepdale on Saturday, which saw ex-Hatter Curtis Davies hit the bar in the first half, Rooney added: “I thought the first half was very good.

“We controlled the game and quietened the crowd down and dominated the ball.

“We created some good chances throughout the game. I thought we deserved to win but if you don’t take your chances then a lot of times you get punished.

“We didn’t get punished in terms of not taking all three points, but we took a point.

"It’s always good to get a point away from home and now we have a tough game coming up tomorrow night.

“Our shape when we lose the ball is good too, we get back into a good shape and we are aggressive in how we defend.