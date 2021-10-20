Rooney left frustrated by 'poor' goals as County boss thought Rams had done enough to beat Luton

Elijah Adebayo rises highest to head Town level against Derby County

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney thought his side had done enough to record a much-needed win over Luton Town during their 2-2 draw at Pride Park last night.

With both sides unbeaten in three matches going into the game, with three consecutive clean sheets apiece, a tight encounter was expected, so it came as something of a surprise when skipper Sonny Bradley was dispossessed by Jason Knight, allowing Tom Lawrence to put the hosts in front on 20 minutes.

After the break, Fred Onyedinma bundled home an equaliser, but with an hour gone, Knight put Derby back ahead, his angled shot going through Simon Sluga.

With seven minutes to go though, Rams keeper Ryan Allsop chose to come off his line to try and claim James Bree's cross, only for Elijah Adebayo to rise highest and nod the ball into the net to draw Town level once more.

The Hatters then almost won it, Onyedinma denied by the woodwork, as a frustrated Rooney, who saw his side cut the gap to safety to five points, told the official County website: “We knew tonight was going to be a tough game and ultimately we are disappointed not to win.

“I thought we had some very good moments in the first half and they changed their shape after half an hour.

“After going ahead in the first half we conceded a poor goal after half-time, but we showed a great reaction and got back ahead and then another disappointing goal to concede has cost us.

“It is frustrating to only to come away with one point when I thought we did enough to win.

"We are a tough team to play against, but we need to turn some of these draws into wins.

“We did everything to try and win the game. We had some good chances and scored two very good goals; it’s frustrating.

“We haven’t been conceding goals lately so to let two poor ones in at home is frustrating, but that is part of football.