Sluga an unused substitute as Croatia are held by Russia

Town keeper Simon Sluga

Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga was an unused substitute as Croatia were held to a goalless draw by Russia in their World Cup Group H qualifier in Moscow last night.

With the hosts having new new coach Valeri Karpin at the helm, Arsen Zakharyan saw his shot well saved by Dominik Livakovic on 15 minutes.

Croatia might have led themselves just before half time, Ivan Perisic scuffing wide.

After the break, Livakovic kept out an Aleksei Ionov effort, before late on, Russian stopper Guilherme denied Luka Ivanuse.