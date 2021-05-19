Striker Collins leaves Luton to join Cardiff after turning down new contract

Striker James Collins has left Luton to join Cardiff City

Luton striker James Collins has signed for fellow Sky Bet Championship side Cardiff City after turning down the offer of a new contract at Kenilworth Road.

The 30-year-old, who signed for the Hatters back in 2017, scored an impressive 72 times in 183 appearances, the 13th highest scorer in the club's history, as Town rose from League Two to the Championship, finishing top scorer during the past three season.

Collins bagged 20 goals in his debut campaign, while notching 25 the following year as Luton won the League One title, to earn a Republic of Ireland call-up under now Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy, as he was named League One Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner.

During his first Championship season, Collins scored 14 goals, including a penalty against Blackburn as Town won 3-2 to avoid relegation on the final day.

This term, he bagged another 13 times, including the match-winning penalty against Watford in April as the Hatters beat their fierce rivals for the first time at home in almost 30 years.

A statement on the club's official website said: "Everyone at Kenilworth Road would like to thank Collo for the role he has played in such a memorable period for the Club.