Summer signing Mendes Gomes aiming for the Premier League with Luton

New Town signing Carlos Mendes Gomes

New Luton signing Carlos Mendes Gomes would love to one day run out as a Premier League player, and hopes he can do that during his time at Kenilworth Road.

The 22-year-old became the seventh player to put pen to paper on a move to Luton this summer as boss Nathan Jones reshapes his squad for another crack at the Championship.

After jumping up from a successful League Two promotion challenge last season via the play-offs, Gomes revealed the aim is to now replicate that with the Hatters.

He said: “I’ve always said that I would like to play as high as possible.

“When I retire and look back at my career I don’t want to have any regrets so I am willing to work as hard as possible and hopefully reach the Premier League.

“This year we’re aiming for the play-off spots and that comes with a lot of hard work.

“I’ve met the boys, I believe they are willing to put in the hard work and hopefully next year by this time we are a Premier League club.”

Mendes Gomes began his career in Spain, on the books of both Getafe and Atletico Madrid, before moving to England as a teenager.

On whether he would like the chance to head back to have a go at plying his trade in the Spanish top flight one day, he continued: “To be honest, as long as I play at the top level, I wouldn’t really mind.

“Everyone knows that the Premier League is the best league in the world, with some massive clubs.