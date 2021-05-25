Supporters help foot the bill as Hatters swoop to sign Onyedinma from Wycombe

Fred Onyedinma has signed for Luton Town for an undisclosed fee

The Hatters have landed the 24-year-old from Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee, with the purchase being made possible by the ‘Transfer Club’ fund raised by supporters.

That fund was made available by Luton fans paying the full amount for their 2021-22 season ticket, donating to the club the equivalent of the 40 per cent credit they were entitled to.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is delighted to have finally signed a player he has been chasing for some time now - and he thanked the supporters for their help in making the deal go through.

Fred Onyedinma in action for Wycombe against Luton Town in April

“We’ve tracked Fred for a while as we’ve come up against him regularly in recent years, and he’s always impressed,” said Jones.

“We tried to get him in January and we’ve had to be patient, but we are delighted to bring him in now.

“He’s still young for someone with so much experience, he is very athletic and he gives us some real attacking options.

“We are looking forward to working with Fred, and I’d like to personally thank all of the season ticket holders who have contributed towards his transfer with their donations.

“As with everyone we sign, Fred is someone who we feel can improve us, and one who is hungry to develop in our environment and move forward with us.”

Onyedinma was born in Nigeria and then raised in south-east London having moved to England at the age of three.

He has regularly impressed when playing for the Chairboys against the Hatters in all three divisions of the EFL.

Having progressed through the ranks at Millwall - for whom he eventually made 151 appearances after making his Championship debut as a 17-year-old - the midfielder enjoyed two impressive loan spells at Adams Park.

The first came in league two back in 2014-15 when he initially came up against the Town, and then again in league one during the 2018-19 campaign, a season in which the Hatters finished as champions.

Onyedinma signed permanently for Wanderers that summer and then helped Gareth Ainsworth’s side to promotion to the Championship through the League One play-off restart last year.

The win in the final against Oxford United was the fourth Wembley final that Onyedinma had been involved with.

In the season just gone, he made 46 appearances in all competitions for Wycombe as the Buckinghamshire club fought for their survival to the very end.

He netted his fifth goal of the season in the 3-0 final day win at Middlesbrough, a win that lifted the Chairboys off the bottom of the Championship table, but still a point short of survival.