Terriers boss lauds Pearson’s ‘competitive character’ after signing Town defender

Matty Pearson has left Luton for Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberán described new signing Matty Pearson’s ‘competitive character’ as one of the main reasons he was determined to bring him to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The 27-year-old became the Terriers’ first addition of the summer, agreeing to make the switch when his contract expires at Luton next month.

Speaking to the Town official website about Pearson, who played 136 times for the Hatters since arriving in the 2018, scoring 10 goals, Corberán said: “Matty has good experience in the Championship and has played many minutes over the last two seasons, which shows he’s robust and able to deal with high physical demands.

“He’s a big presence, good in the air, strong in the tackle, and what really stands out is his competitive character.

“He gives us extra versatility in defence as he can play as a right centre-back in a three or just with the left centre-back in a back four.

“We look forward to working with him.”

Head of Football Operations for Huddersfield Leigh Bromby added: “We’re really happy to add Matty to our squad.

“He’s a good character, he knows the division and is a leader in the dressing room.

“We want players at this club who are ambitious, that lead by example and that will fight for us; Matty is all of these.