Town boss frustrated by the amount of 'injustice' his side have suffered in the Championship this season

A frustrated Town boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones insists his side have consistently been on the wrong end of a number of injustices when it comes to decisions by the match officials this season.

The Town chief saw midfielder Allan Campbell suffer ligament damage during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Blackburn Rovers following a horror challenge by Darragh Lenihan that only resulted in a booking by referee Oliver Langford.

It is one of a number of decisions that have gone against the Hatters already this term in Jones’ opinion, including more at Ewood Park, Cameron Jerome’s disallowed strike for an apparent push on defender Daniel Ayala, and even an offside call against Harry Cornick.

Those three incidents were just the latest in a long line of calls that have baffled Jones, as he said: “I don’t think we get what we deserve at times, I really don’t.

“We have had a lot of injustice, we really have, Sam Johnstone’s (West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper) challenge on Jordan Clark, Peterborough red card (Mark Beevers) when we are clean through and there is a handball.

“The challenge (on Campbell), the disallowed goal (on Saturday), the offside goal against Sheffield United (Fred Onyedinma) is onside so we have had big, big calls go against us and I don’t think we are getting the rub of the green.

“Yes that can motivate you but it is tough sometimes.

“We try to do it in training and give the players bad decisions because we are getting a hell of a lot of big decisions, not little because they can go wrong, but we are getting a lot of big decisions going against us.

“That is frustrating because we feel we could have a greater points tally at the minute if those things had happened.

"West Brom’s first goal (3-2 defeat), we should have defended it better but he takes the throw 20 yards from where the ball went out, so it makes it a different ball in.

"It went out over the 18-yard line by about eight yards and then they took it in line with the six yard box.

"Those are the things we have had go against us, we haven’t sat here bleating about it but hopefully you’d think those things will even themselves up."

Town have gone to the FA to ask for clarification on the decisions, as on what has happened when they have received a response on each dubious call, Jones added: “What we get back? 'Sorry, we made a mistake,' that’s what we get.

“So Peterborough, it should have been a red card, should not have taken the throw-in from that place, okay, we’re waiting for feedback on the Sheffield United goal and we’ve asked for feedback on three things the other day.

“One was Lenihan’s challenge, two was Cameron Jerome’s goal and the other was Cornick hitting the post.

“He’s two yards onside, it’s been given offside, so Cornick goes a bit lethargic, but he’s two yards onside and that’s the frustrating thing.