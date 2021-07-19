Town boss Jones thrilled to make another 'big signing' as Pelly agrees to remain a Hatter

Nathan Jones with midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu

Luton boss Nathan Jones couldn't hide his delight that midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu has agreed to remain with the club.

Speculation had been rife that the 27-year-old was going to end his eight year stay at Kenilworth Road when he became a free agent earlier this month.

However, despite taking his time over the decision, Mpanzu is now on board for another crack at the Championship with the Hatters, joining the likes of Dan Potts and Sonny Bradley in extending their stints this summer.

Speaking to the club's official website, Jones said: "We are delighted to get it done.

"Pelly was out of contract, so it was his prerogative to test the water and see what was out there.

“It’s taken a little bit longer than we would have liked, but the process was thorough on their part, and he knew all along that we wanted to keep him.

“He had a fantastic season and he’s only going to get better.

"He sees that and we are delighted to get him done because he’s an important player for us.

“I think we’ve been patient, but professional in terms of saying to him ‘look, you are our player, we want to keep you because you are important to us and have been on a journey with us’.

“Thankfully we’ve done that so it’s a big signing for us because he’s important to us, we care about him and he plays his best football when he plays for Luton.