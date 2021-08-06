Town boss will look to send Pereira out on loan

Town attacker Dion Pereira

Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that he is expecting to send young attacker Dion Pereira out on loan this term.

The 22-year-old was signed on a development contract initially by the Hatters back in November 2020 after a spell in America with Major League Soccer side Atlanta United came to an end.

Pereira, who has made two Premier League appearance for Watford earlier in his career, was then involved in training with Town's first team, and after a number of games on the bench, made his debut when coming on at QPR on the final day.

He signed a pro deal during the summer and featured in a number of pre-season matches, but like Peter Kioso and Gabe Osho, Jones thinks a temporary move away will benefit his career with the Hatters.

He said: “Yes, definitely, Dion needs a loan.

“He’s done fantastically well and I’d have absolutely no problem keeping him around because he will get minutes in the first team because he's done that well.

“He’s a front-footed a player and has real ability, it’s just he probably needs now to go out and get tested, so we're probably going to need to get him a loan.

“Whoever takes a gamble on Dion Pereira will get a wonderful player as we've been really, really impressed with him.