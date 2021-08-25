Town chief annoyed as goal difference takes a battering against Birmingham

James Bree was part of a Town defence that was breached five times on Saturday

Hatters boss Nathan Jones couldn’t hide his annoyance as his side’s goal difference took a battering during their 5-0 thumping by Birmingham City on Saturday.

Going into the game, Town had been on plus three after beating Peterborough 3-0 and Barnsley 1-0, while a late comeback saw them only defeated 3-2 at West Bromwich Albion.

However, after 90 minutes of humiliation at Kenilworth Road at the weekend, they dropped back to minus two and have now conceded the second most goals in the Championship.

The previous season had seen Town finish on minus 11 which is an area Jones was desperate to improve on this term.

When asked how frustrating it was letting Blues add two more goals in the last five minutes, he said: “Massively because we’ve done things on it from last year as we didn’t do enough.

“We had four results that ran away from us, a couple of 3-0s and Cardiff was four, where people don’t have to do too much against us.

"So it was about staying disciplined and staying in the game because you never know when that’s the difference.

“We worked hard on that, but one more game before the international break, we’d like to finish strongly to take us into that.