Town chief: Tough decisions had to be made to move the Hatters forward

James Collins celebrates one of his 72 goals for the Hatters

Luton boss Nathan Jones admitted he had to take some ‘tough decisions’ over the summer when it came to reshaping his squad for another crack at the Championship this season.

The Hatters chief saw James Collins and Matty Pearson both move on to Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town, before opting to not offer new deals to George Moncur, Kazenga LuaLua, Brendan Galloway and Harry Isted.

Although Collins and Pearson played 319 times for the club between them, both having a huge role in Luton's rise to the second tier having been at Kenilworth Road since 2017 and 018 respectively, Jones is confident his plans remain on track.

The manager said: “They've done fantastically well, people like Matty Pearson and James Collins especially have been involved in a real successful period for the club and we're delighted we signed those.

"Wwe signed those with Championship football in mind and we fulfilled every promise we made to them as they repaid the things that we thought we were going to get from them.

"Now there comes a point where we have to make real tough decisions to move the whole club forward and we've had to do that and some might say 'why have you done this and why have you done that?'

"But we do them for reasons and managers and CEOs and staff and recruitment, we make tough decisions at times.

"Some people don't understand why we do them, but we do them for all the right reasons, to move the club forward.