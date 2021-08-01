Town chief will assess Potts' hamstring injury after full back goes off against Brighton

Town defender Dan Potts

Town boss Nathan Jones will have to assess the severity of Dan Potts' hamstring injury picked up during yesterday's 3-1 pre-season friendly defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The full back went off after 70 minutes of the contest holding the back of his leg, giving Jones a potential headache before next weekend's Championship opener at home to Peterborough United, with new addition Amari'i Bell, signed to challenge the former West Ham youngster, still to don a Luton shirt after being involved in Jamaica's Gold Cup tournament, which was ended on Monday.

Speaking afterwards, the manager said: “We’ll have to evaluate that but it looked like a little hamstring thing.

"He’s done big minutes as well again because of Amari'i Bell’s inclusion in the Gold Cup (for Jamaica), so all these things means it's been totally disjointed.

"The Euros ones have come back late and who puts a tournament, that's obviously an intercontinental tournament that no-one really goes on British time, starts a tournament in July?