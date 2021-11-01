Town defender Lockyer left out of Wales squad for World Cup qualifiers

Town defender Tom Lockyer hasn't been called up by Wales

Luton defender Tom Lockyer won't add to his 14 caps for Wales just yet after being left out of the squad for their World Cup Qualifying matches against Belarus and Belgium this month.

The 26-year-old, who admitted that Town had reaped the benefits of him from pulling out of last month's squad, has not been included by boss Robert Page, although former Town loanee Rhys Norrington-Davies and ex-Hatters midfielder Joe Morrell have both been called up.

Captain Gareth Bale is for Wales are aiming to secure second place in Group E and a play-off place as they currently sit in third place behind the Czech Republic, but with a game in hand.