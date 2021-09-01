Town defender Lockyer plays the full 90 as Wales draw with Finland

Town defender Tom Lockyer

Luton defender Tom Lockyer completed the full 90 minutes as a depleted Wales side were held to a goalless friendly draw by Finland in Helsinki this evening.

The much-changed visitors were without a number of first team regulars due to Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Belarus as Gareth Bale and Ben Davies were on the bench.

Robert Page's men controlled the first half and won a penalty on 25 minutes when Brennan Johnson was fouled by defender Niko Hamalainen, only for Harry Wilson to see his spot-kick saved by Carljohan Eriksson.

The Finland keeper denied Wilson again after the break as he pushed away his free-kick, as Bale made a late cameo off the bench, volleying over and then shooting straight at Eriksson.

Although Page made a number of changes, Lockyer, earning his 14th cap, stayed on until the final whistle, in what was his first appearance for his country since November 2020.