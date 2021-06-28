Town defender Panter gets 45 minutes as Charlie Adam masterclass sees Dundee defeat Forfar Athletic in friendly

Town defender Corey Panter

Luton defender Corey Panter played the second half as Dundee began their pre-season friendly campaign with a 3-0 victory at Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

After a goalless first period at Station Park, Dee manager James McPake made 11 changes at the break, as Panter came on for his first chance to impress at left back ahead of a potential loan move to the newly-promoted Scottish Premier League side.

Dundee were soon on the front foot again, Declan McDaid having a shot well saved, but they were in front just eight minutes in, ex-Liverpool and Blackpool midfielder Charlie Allen’s pinpoint cross from the left volleyed home by Danny Mullen.

It was 2-0 shortly afterwards, Adam’s crossfield ball over the defence sending Paul McMullan away on the right as he found the net.