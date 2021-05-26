Town defender Potts pens a new deal at Kenilworth Road

Hatters defender Dan Potts has signed a new contract

Luton full back Dan Potts has put pen to paper to extend his stay at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old, who is one of the club's longest serving players after arriving at the Hatters from West Ham in 2015, has made 176 appearances, scoring 11 goals, with two promotions under his belt as Town climbed from League Two to the Championship.

He featured 26 times as Luton enjoyed a 12th placed finish last term, and speaking to the club's official website about his new deal, Potts said: "I’m over the moon to get it sorted.

"It’s been a good year for the club on the pitch in what has been a tough year for so many reasons outside of football.

"It was definitely in the best of my intentions to get something sorted.

“I like where the club is going. I’ve been here a while now and have seen how well it’s progressed as a club.

"We’ve had some good times and long may that continue.

“When I first signed the club's ambitions matched mine, and now with a top half finish this year, we’ve got a chance to really push on at this level.