Town yet to agree a new contract with experienced defender Cranie

Martin Cranie makes a tackle for Luton last season

Luton boss Nathan Jones has confirmed the club are yet to agree a new deal with experienced defender Martin Cranie, who looks set to leave Kenilworth Road this summer.

The 34-year-old joined Luton in the June 2019 after his exit from Premier League bound Sheffield United and played 50 times for the Hatters, scoring twice.

Although Cranie started just 20 games in the Championship last term and only five since the turn of the year, he was still offered a new contract by Jones at the end of the campaign, but as of this afternoon, nothing had been signed.

Jones said: “We offered a few contracts out and people chose different pathways.

“Cranie was a really big part of the environment and a great lad, so we were at the level with the contract that we haven’t been able to agree at this point in time.

“But that’s fine, we’re very respectful of Martin, I know Martin personally because I’ve played with him.