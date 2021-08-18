Town youngster McJannet captains Ireland U18s to victory in Hungary

Luton youngster Ed McJannet

Luton youngster Ed McJannet was named captain as the Republic of Ireland U18s enjoyed a 2-0 victory over Hungary U18s in Budapest on Tuesday afternoon.

In the first of two international friendlies this week, McJannet was given the armband in what was his first appearance for an Irish underage side, as the visitors started strongly, Joe O'Brien-Whitmarsh going close several times in the first half.

The breakthrough came just before half-time though when Derby County's Cian Kelly-Caprani capitalised on a mistake in the Hungary defence to round the goalkeeper and find the net.

It was 2-0 in the second period as Cian Coleman motored down the right wing and crossed for Shamrock Rovers’ Dara McGuinness to poke home.

McJannet almost added to his own excellent display with a goal, but after an exchange of passes, his shot was turned behind for a corner.