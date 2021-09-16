Town's Championship rivals Nottingham Forest sack manager Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton speaks to Mick Harford at Kenilworth Road last season

Luton's Championship rivals Nottingham Forest have sacked manager Chris Hughton after a disappointing start to the season.

The Reds lost 2-0 at home to Middlesbrough last night, making it six defeats from their opening seven games to sit bottom of the table with just a single point to their name.

A club statement said: "The club would like to place on record its’ appreciation for Chris’s efforts.

"Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure.

"Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach.

"The search for the permanent successor has begun and the club will update supporters in due course.

"The club would like to wish Chris all the best in his future career."