Two-goal Adebayo left feeling 'sick' after Luton fail to hold on to a 3-0 lead against Swansea

Elijah Adebayo rises to win a header against Swansea

Striker Elijah Adebayo admitted he was left feeling ‘sick’ after Luton threw away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Swansea City at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The forward had been on target twice during an outstanding first half, as the Hatters raced into what looked like an unsurmountable advantage at the break, threatening to blow their former Premier League opponents away.

However, that all changed after the interval as the visitors made three changes and grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck, scoring three times from outside the box, including a stoppage time equaliser to leave with a point.

Adebayo felt that having two away games against Blackburn and Bristol City in the week leading up to the fixture hadn’t helped him and his team-mates during a second 45 minutes which the Swans comfortably controlled, as he said: “It’s been a tough week for the boys.

"Those two long away journeys they do kind of creep into you, while we haven’t had the best of luck recently with the injuries and the stuff that’s going on around the training ground.

"We know they’re going to have large amounts of the ball, so we’re going to have work tirelessly and run ourselves into the ground, on the back of two long away trips, the boys put a fantastic shift in.

"I’m just gutted that we didn't get three points.

"That’s obviously the thing that makes me feel sick, as I should be stood here saying what a fantastic 3-0, 3-1 win, but football’s a strange game, things happen.

“I don’t know where to start, yes, it’s disappointing, it's always going to be disappointing when you’re 3-0 up and then kind of stop doing what you were doing in the first half.

"First half we were just relentless really.

"We knew what they were going to come with and we battled, everyone battled, in the second half, it’s just those fine margins.

"We get three shots from outside the box, we spoke about it before the game that most of their attempts come from outside the box, they're never really going to carve you open and we've just got to defend the box better.

"It is disappointing, but we’ve got to pick ourselves back up again and look forward to Bournemouth away next week.”

After an opening 45 minutes in which the Hatters pressed the life out of Swansea at times, winning the ball back high up on numerous occasions, Luke Berry opened the scoring with a fantastic flying volley, his third goal in three games.

Adebayo added to the lead with a penalty and then arrived on cue to finish off a wonderful flowing move, as on that first period, he continued: “It was thoroughly enjoyable, from back to front, everyone was on their job.

"We nullified whatever they wanted to do and it must have been enjoyable for the fans in that first half.

"We could have been four, five, six, but if you score three goals you should winning.

"We got into half time thinking, there’s more opportunities for us, so first half was fantastic.

"Bezza’s on a little bit of a run now too, it's fantastic to have him back.

"I know he’s put in the work when he’s been off, been in every day, trying to get back to his best, which I know Bezza has that quality in him, so good to have him back."

When asked about his second of the game, which came when Kal Naismith's pinpoint crossfield pass was collected by James Bree on the run, the right back finding Adebayo at the back post to tap home, Town's forward added: "We do patterns in training, football’s an impulsive game, you do things on the training field that might not come off on a match day, but we have certain phases of play that we like to do and I feel like that second goal is a phase of play that we have done in training.

"It comes off and it looks like a fantastic goal as it is a fantastic goal.

"It’s a good team goal, everyone’s involved, everyone plays their part.

"I think we just need to have little bit more belief that we can carve teams open as well as anyone and that’s just the message moving forward.