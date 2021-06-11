VOTE: Choose Luton Town's best ever international forwards

Vote for your best ever Luton Town international XI

With the European Championships starting this evening, the Luton News is running a special poll for readers to pick your best ever Luton Town international team.

There are 56 players to choose from, with the only rule that they had to be at Kenilworth Road when winning their caps.

So far the goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders have been up for selection, now it's time to pick the front-line that should represent the Hatters.

Just click the link here and choose who you think you should be charged with getting the goals on the big stage.