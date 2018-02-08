McCool holds his hands up as Blues lose to Linnets

Southern League Premier Division: King’s Lynn 5 Dunstable Town 0

Dunstable Town were no match for league leaders King’s Lynn at the weekend as they fell to 5-0 defeat at The Walks.

The Linnets made a fast start, with Cameron Norman’s cross headed wide by Frazer Blake-Tracy, while Peter Cioso’s fantastic goal-line clearance denied Ryan Hawkins a certain opener.

Blues keeper Will Hall pulled off several good saves from Michael Gash and Craig Parker, but he was beaten on 36 minutes, Parker firing home at the third attempt.

The second arrived moments later too, Gash’s shot saved by Hall, Hawkins slamming the loose ball home.

Hall continued to impress with a superb stop from Gash, as Dunstable threatened a goal moments after the restart, Ty Ward’s free kick clawed behind by Alex Street.

The Linnets made the game safe on their next attack though, Michael Clunan’s corner met by a towering header from Ryan Fryatt.

Hall was called into action once more on 70 minutes with a superb triple save from Tony Hilliard, Parker and Tom Siddons.

Goal number four arrived shortly afterwards from yet another set-piece, as Dion Frary headed against the bar, but Siddons made no mistake from the rebound.

Hilliard hit the woodwork, before Eoin McQuaid’s strike ensured it was 5-0.

There was still time for Hall to make further good saves to deny Siddons and Hilliard, as Blues remained second bottom, four points clear of Gosport Borough. Boss Tony McCool said: “Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and this is one of those times.

“For a squad of young players in our position it would be hard enough, so to go into this game with seven players out it certainly makes the task tougher.

“Included in that was three of our back four that had performed so well in the last two games.

“That’s not to say we go into games ever without believing, trying and a plan.

“We did and for half an hour we held on only to concede a very scrappy first goal which was followed up by a scrappy second.

“At half time we still felt we could get something from the game and were ready to switch formation only to concede a disappointing unmarked header.

“We still made the change to go for it but this task proved to much on this occasion.

“However we still showed desire and pride and that is consistent.

“Huge respect to Kings Lynn though, they are a very good team and as promotion contenders play excellent football.

“The movement and rotation in attack pulled us around and they kept the ball well.

“There are games we know we can win and games we hope we can win. We’ve got plenty of both to come and the challenge is getting the players fit and available.”

Dunstable host Stratford this weekend and visit Merthyr Town on Tuesday.