New sponsorship deal for AFC as Steven Eagell Group sign up

AFC Dunstable have announced a partnership with the Steven Eagell Group, a privately owned, family run automotive business with a number of branches across the south east of England.

Last campaign, Steven Eagell sponsored the club’s U10s Whites team with an away kit and training tops.

After seeing the fine work AFC Dunstable carried out in the community, they wanted to extend their commitment and are now sponsoring the first team with a new home kit and various advertising opportunities at Creasey Park.

They have continued to support the youth section and the club as founder and managing director Steven Eagell said: “We are thrilled that we are able to show our support for all the good work the club does, on the pitch and in the community - supporting grassroots sports in and around Dunstable.”

AFC chairman Simon Bullard added: “It is fantastic news that Steven Eagell has come on board to support our club. With having more than 30 teams, you can imagine the massive costs the club has to run all these teams.

“With Steven Eagell’s partnership, it takes some pressure off the club, so that we can continue to provide great support for all our teams and the local community. We hope our partnership goes from strength to strength.”