Osei-Bonsu earns a pro deal with Larne

Dunstable Town midfielder Andrew Osei-Bonsu has signed professional terms with Northern Ireland side Larne FC.

The 19-year-old will join up with his new team, who play in the Northern Irish Championship, alongside the likes of Ballyclare Comrades and Newry City.

On agreeing the deal, Osei-Bonsu tweeted: “Delighted to have signed a 2 year pro deal at Larne FC .

“Thank you to everyone at @DunstableTownFC for the last year, time to push on and set up for a new challenge.”

Meanwhile, Blues boss Tony McCool added: “️I wish @Andrew_Osei10 the very best and I’ll be over to see him when I can.

“Smashing lad. A credit to @MKDonsFC just give him the ball and have a breather lads.”

Meanwhile, Dunstable are looking for new players to join the club ahead of their Southern League Division East campaign.

McCool added: “Last year was phenomenal as we re-stabilised our football club.

“Now we will look to progress again and build on all the work we did on and off the pitch.

“We go into this season better armed and with more experience.

“We will look to keep many of the lads together but four or five will go and progress to pastures new and we will look to bring in a similar number.

“If you have experience at step four senior football or higher and want to be considered to join our journey and you’re serious about your future then please email your football CV to dunstabletowntrials@gmail.com.”