Shefford and Cranfield set pace in Bedfordshire League

There is no change at the top of the Premier Division supported by Sportsform following away wins for the leading two clubs.

Leaders Shefford Town & Campton won their eighth game on the bounce, 6-0 at Riseley Sports. James Snee led the way with a hat-trick and was joined on the scoresheet by Nathan Aulsberry, Kane Dougherty and Glen Cook.

Cranfield United, who trail the Town by six points but have played two games fewer ,won 2-0 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College thanks to goals from Louie Benjamin and Niall Jones.

For third place AFC Oakley M&DH it was a 1-0 defeat at Crawley Green Reserves who now sit just a point behind them thanks to a goal from Rob Newman.

The Green climbed above Ickwell & Old Warden on goal difference after they were held to a 3-3 home draw by Marston Shelton Rovers. Andrew Vallom, Marko Tobdzic and Scott Alleyne were on the home scoresheet against Rovers replies via Ben Moore, Harry Murray and Matthew Eddie.

Now making up the top six are Stevington after they ran out 5-0 home winners over Caldecote. William Pinney and Aaron Howitt both netted twice and Kieran Souter once to bring up the nap hand.

Whilst now down into seventh are Queens Park Crescents who were beaten 3-1 at Wilstead. Paul Jones, Ryan Davenport and Luke Pursey were on the home scoresheet against a lone Crescents reply from Tim Larrier.

At Weston Park hosts Wootton Blue Cross were held to a 0-0 draw by Flitwick Town.

Division One supported by O’Neills

Leaders Bedford Albion’s unbeaten record ended when they lost 4-2 at home by fourth place Biggleswade FC Reserves who remain unbeaten on the road.

George Riley, Kian Coles, Ollie Lee and Charlie Gough were on the visitors’ scoresheet against Albion replies via an own goal plus a strike from Toby Hunt.

Cranfield United Reserves are five points behind them after taking their unbeaten sequence to six games with a 3-0 home win over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves. Jordan Conway with a brace and a single strike from Joe Bygraves did the damage.

For fifth place Shefford Town & Campton Reserves it was a 3-1 victory at Sandy. Charlie Caulder, Jordan Greenwood plus an own goal were only replied to once by Jonnie Stratford for the home side.

Whilst sixth place Henlow made it three home wins on the bounce in defeating Totternhoe Reserves 1-0 thanks to a goal from Marcin Bator.

Elsewhere, Flitwick Town Reserves returned to winning ways for the first time in 10 outings with a 3-1 home win over Cople & Bedford SA who were losing their seventh game in a row. Sean O’Donnell, Benn Ward and Jim Lewis netted for the Town against a lone reply via Ashlee Banton. Whilst returning to winning ways for the first time in nine outings were Chrisitians in Sport (Luton) who were 2-1 home winners over 61 FC Luton Reserves.

Daniel Gagar plus a penalty from Ryan Douglas did the trick against a 61FC reply via Shea Gentle-King.

Division Two supported by Hy-Pro

With leaders Houghton Athletic sitting the afternoon out and second place Kempston Athletic on county cup duty third place Meltis Albion failed to take advantage to regain top spot when beaten 2-3 at home by fifth place Atletico Europa.

Mo Banda with a brace plus Paddy Alimanji netted for the visitors against Albion replies via Asa Garlick from the penalty spot plus a goal from Aaron Wilson.

St Joseph (Saturday) took themselves up into seventh by winning 2-0 at Clifton thanks to a brace of goals from Simon Richards.

Just goal difference behind them in eighth are Luton Leagrave AFC who ran out 2-1 winners at AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Nicolea Covileac and Sam Cox netted the goals against a lone home reply from Ray Patrickson.

The biggest away win of the day went to Caldecote Reserves who, with a hat-trick from Carl Heath and a goal from Adam Legate, won 4-1 at Unite MK Reserves for whom Mustafa Nas netted.

The fifth away winners of the day were Matston Shelton Rovers Reserves who recorded their first away win of the season in beating M&DH Clapham Sports 2-1. Carl Borromeo and Cain Boyle were on the Rovers scoresheet against a lone home reply from Own Tuffin.

Bedfordshire FA Junior Cup Quarter-Finals

Just one of the four ties were settled inside 90 minutes and even that saw the winning goal coming in time added on to take Sporting Lewsey Park to a 2-1 win at Elstow Abbey.

Chris Gibson, who had earlier struck from the penalty spot, netted that late winner for the Park. Jason Allison was on the Abbey scoresheet.

For Thurleigh it was a 11-10 penalty shoot home win over Pines (Luton) following a 1-1 draw. Ethan Potts scored for Thurleigh and Scott Berry for the Pines.

Sundon Park Rovers drew 2-2 at home to Real Haynes before they won the shoot-out 4-1. Ezra Fell and Perez Mukisa scored for the Rovers and Harry Mabbitt and Billy Flack replied for the visitors.

Also ending 2-2 was the tie between Kempston Athletic and CS Rovers before the Rovers emerged 5-4 shoot-out winners. Dan Mattin and Josh St Clair Pierre were on the Athletic scoresheeet against Rovers replies via Connor Darocha and Joe Campion.

Division Three supported by Hy-Pro

With leaders Pines (Luton) on county cup duty second place FC Polonia (Luton) failed to close the gap on them when beaten 4-3 at Wootton Village. Michael Frezza with a brace plus Shaun Quinn and Aqeeb Hanif scored for the Village against replies via Damian Slawkowski, Przenek Gorczyea and Tomasz Marczewski.

Now just goal difference behind them in third are Shefford Town & Campton A who were 3-2 home winners over Square FC. Bradley Vought with a brace plus Richard Follano were on the Town scoresheet against two in reply from Khahi Patrick for the visitors.

This win lifted the Town above Bedford Albion Reserves who lost their unbeaten home record when defeated 5-4 by Harlington Juniors for whom it was a sixth win on the bounce. Ben Whalley with a hat-trick plus strikes from Alex Frantellizzi and Jamie Small brought up the winners nap hand against Albion replies via a Stefan Bucur hat-trick and a goal from Ash McDonald.

For sixth place Lidlington United Sports it was a 5-0 victory at Flitwick Town A. James Rodd and Carl Pearson both netted twice and Edward Janes once. Yet the biggest away win of the day belonged to Dinamo Flitwick who won 7-0 at Real Haynes Reserves, Dale Goldie leading the way with a hat-trick alongside braces for Daniel Day and Thomas Mallams.

Elsewhere, Wixams Wanderers were the 3-2 home winners over Stevington Reserves, Michael France with a brace including one from the penalty spot plus Joe Holmes on the Wanderers scoresheet against visiting replies via Sam Partridge and Jacob Taylor.