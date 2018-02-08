Shefford smash ten in surge towards the title

Bedfordshire League

Lewis Taylor and Mitchell Foley both grabbed hat-tricks to go alongside single strikes from Ross Haskins, George Renney, Kier Boyd and Kane Dougherty in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform clash. The lone reply came via a Michael Jones penalty.

Second place Caldecote also retained their unbeaten home record in sharing the spoils in a 2-2 draw with Marston Shelton Rovers. Mokbul Ali and Adam Legate netted for the home side against Rovers replies via Wes Burrows and Nick Skolsky.

With Stevington’s game at Wootton Blue Cross failing to beat the weather now up into third are Ickwell & Old Warden who ran out 4-1 winners at Flitwick Town. Scott Alleyne with a hat-trick plus a strike from Dan Threadgold were replied to once by Daniel Stafford for the Town.

Down at the other end Renhold United remain eight points adrift after being beaten 5-2 at Queens Park Crescents. Shahiaur Rahman with a hat-trick plus goals from Hassan Yousaf and Ayaz Hussain brought up the Crescents’ nap hand against United replies via a Ben Brown penalty and Ali Aamara.

Kempston Rovers Development also remain in the relegation zone after losing 4-0 at home to AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College. The goals came from Dan Mattin, Aaran Chaplin, Delroy Phillps and Daniel Green.

Also enjoying life on the road were AFC Oakley M&DH who won 5-0 at Sharnbrook, Joel Ives leading the way with a hat-trick and joined on their scoresheet by Elijah Hukin and Jacob Hukin.

Bedfordshire FA Senior Trophy Semi-Finals

Cranfield United will now contest this season’s final after they emerged 5-3 away winners at South Midlands League Langford. Josh Bamford with a hat-trick plus goals from Sam Evans and Jack Goodacre brought up the United nap hand.

They will now face another South Midlands League side Totternhoe after they ran out 5-0 home winners over Crawley Green Reserves.

Division One supported by O’Neills

With leaders Totternhoe Reserves sitting the afternoon out their lead is now down to just two points after second place Riseley Sports took their unbeaten sequence to 12 games with a 3-2 victory at third place Wixams. Jay Willett, James Cooke and Jack Healey netted the vital goals against home replies via Gareth White and Grant Tibbett.

The biggest win of the day went to Henlow, 4-0 home victors over bottom of the table 61FC Luton Reserves. Charlie Willison with a hat-trick and a single strike from Paul Wright marked their scoresheet.

Whilst there were also home wins for Cranfield United Reserves and Sandy. United were 3-1 victors over Flitwick Town Reserves with goals from Jordan Conway, Joe Sames and Ben Martin against a lone Town reply from Mark Bartlett whilst Sandy – with goals from David Smith and Rory Cochrane – saw off Shefford Town & Campton Reserves 2-0.

Elsewhere the referee brought the AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves v Biggleswade FC Reserves game to a halt some six minutes from time after a home player, having been sent off, refused to leave the field. At the time the visitors, with two goals from John Veal plus single strikes from Ewan Smales and Ashley Boness, were leading 4-1, the lone home goal being netted by Charlie Corcoran.

The scheduled Cople & Bedford SA v Lea Sports PSG game was waterlogged off.

Division Two

The new leaders of Division Two are Bedford Albion who took their unbeaten home run to seven games with a 4-1 victory over M&DH Oakley Reserves. The lone goal of the opening half went the Albion’s way in the 21st minute from Paul Babbington before an own goal in the 65th minute drew the visitors level. However three goals between the 70th and 78th minutes were to win the day and the points for the Albion, Babbington heading home to make it 2-1 before first Ben Worbey then Pasquale Grasso added to the scoreline.

Losing out on the top spot were Henlow Reserves who were held to a 4-4 draw at Sundon Park Rovers. Nick Buttigieg, Danny Buttigieg, Jordan Holmes and goalkeeper Brett Smith from the penalty spot netted for the Rovers against Henlow replies via Chris Powell (2) plus Russell Ayles and Ravinder Hayer.

For third place Houghton Athletic it was a shock 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Elstow Abbey. Harry Ellis, Dean Leydon, Matt Poulton and Billy Mills were on the Abbey scoresheet against a lone Athletic reply via Vasco Poso.

The biggest win of the day belonged to Luton Leagrave AFC who lifted themselves out of the relegation zone by winning 11-3 at CS Rovers who were going down to their fourth loss on the bounce. Lewis Bloomfield with a hat-trick was supported by braces from Aaran Mead, Darrel Mills and Hartley Coleman plus single goals for Sam Cox and Paul Relhan. The Rovers replies came via Joe Campion, Jack Leech and Luke Roddy.

Also winning on the road were Westoning, 3-0 victors at Renhold United Reserves to take their unbeaten record up to six games. Harry Busbridge, Callum Clayton and David Mcintosh netted the goals to do the damage.

Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves are now unbeaten in their last six starts after sharing the spoils in a 3-3 home draw with with Caldecote Reserves. Gary Russon, Carl Borromeo and Lorenzo Jordan were on the Rovers scoresheet against Caldecote replies via Nicky Thomas twice and Josh Wilson once.

The Atletico Europa v Wixams Wanderers game was postponed after the Wanderers withdrew from the league 48 hours earlier.

Division Three

With leaders Kempston Athletic having their home game against Flitwick Town A waterlogged off their lead remains at six points after second place Clifton were beaten 3-2 at Wotton Village. Unbeaten in their last nine outings Clifton, with a brace of goals from George McMillan, were leading 2-0 at half-time before the Village turned things around in the second period. Hamayun Shahid reduced the arrears to 2-1 before a brace from Nick Burraway won the day, his second and winning goal coming a minute from the end via the penalty spot.

Fourth place Black Swan were to take their winning ways up to four games with a 4-2 home victory over Shefford Town & Campton A. Danny McGovern with a brace plus goals from Rhys Jean and Matt Byrne were replied to twice by Liam Radley and Josh Lummis for the visitors.

The biggest win saw White Eagles swap places with Stevington Reserves at the bottom of the table after securing a 7-3 home win over them. Jan Bucur with a hat-trick, Mateusz Dybikowski with a brace plus single goals from Jakub Mazurek and Dawid Gorzelnik did the damage.

For Dinamo Flitwick on paper it was their first away win of the season 4-1 over Lidlington United Sports. Yet with Hurst Grove unplayable United readily agreed to play the game on the 3G at Flitwick. Gareth Loadman, Tom Ford, Charlie Collier and Daniel Day netted for Dinamo against a lone United reply via Dale Croker.

Also enjoying life on the road were Caldecote A who are now unbeaten in their last seven starts after winning 5-2 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A. Tony Norman with a brace plus goals from Neil Giles, Jake Bruce and Joe Rowley were on the visitors scoresheet against Town replies via an own goal plus Nikola Stanchev.

Elsewhere it was a 4-2 home victory for Bedford Albion Reserves over Sandy Reserves. Aaron Fletcher with a hat-trick plus a goal from Lewis Fox marked the home scoresheet against Sandy replies via Aaron Seldon and Darren Wheatley.