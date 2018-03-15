Shefford stumble in race for Bedfordshire League title

bedfordshire league

Courtney Boughton netted twice and Colby Smith once for the visitors against home replies via Sam King and Adam Spoors.

Shefford remain the Premier Division supported by Sportsform leaders but now in second place, on the same number of points, are Caldecote who returned to winning ways on home soil with a 2-1 victory over Wootton Blue Cross.

Sam Julian and Oscar Smith were on the scoresheet for the home side against a Blue Cross reply from Lui Sarrington.

Just goal difference behind the top two are Ickwell & Old Warden who had their scheduled game at Crawley Green Reserves called off. Fourth place Flitwick Town failed to join the top trio on 36 points when held to a 0-0 home draw by Stevington.

However the biggest win of the day belonged to Marston Shelton Rovers who recorded a 6-2 home win over Sharnbrook. Harry Murray with a brace was joined on the Rovers scoresheet by Nick Skolsky, Lewis Cerminara, Wes Burrows and Harry Baker against visiting replies via Hameed Lawal and Colin Merritt.

The Wilstead v Cranfield United game was waterlogged off.

Division One supported by O’Neills

With morning leaders Totternhoe Reserves away on cup duty their place at the top of the table now belongs to Riseley Sports who retained their unbeaten record in winning 6-2 at AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves.

Duncan Campbell with a brace was joined on the Sports scoresheet by single strikes from Sam Harrison, James Crooke, Mitchell Crooke and Aaron Keech against Town replies from Martin Ivy and Keegan Roberts.

Third place Wixams kept themselves in the promotion race by thrashing Henlow 9-4. Gareth White led the way with five goals whilst Grant Tibbett, Mindaugas Sirurkis, Alex Summers and Charlie Cullen all netted once. The Henlow replies came via Paul Wright with a brace plus single goals for Derek Newton and Ryan Lamont.

There was also plenty of goals at the Football Centre where hosts Flitwick Town Reserves and visitors Cople & Bedford SA played out a 4-4 draw. Dom Collins with a hat-trick plus a single strike from Dan Gorrick netted for the Town against SA replies via Kieron Wills with a brace plus Ollie Hughes and John Fay.

Lea Sports PSG were gifted three points when bottom of the table Meltis Albion failed to raise a side to visit them at Walnut Tree Road.

Centenary Cup Quarter Finals

Totternhoe Reserves eased their way into the last four with a 3-0 home win over Sandy, Lee Fromant, Harry Marlow and Tom Howson all finding the back of the net.

Elsewhere the Cranfield United Reserves v Biggleswade FC Reserves game fell victim to a waterlogged pitch.

Division Two

Henlow Reserves’ lead at the head of Division Two is up to three points following their 7-2 home win over Houghton Athletic. James Campbell and Chris Powell both netted braces to go alongside single strikes from Andy Newton, James Smith and Jonathan Rowe against a brace in reply from Antony Simms.

Second place Bedford Albion saw their five game winning run halted when held to a 2-2 draw at Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves who were duly taking their own unbeaten home run up to 10 games. Robert Timmins and Cain Hamiton-Boyle on the Rovers scoresheet against a brace in reply from Albion’s Paul Babbington.

Also hitting seven goals were Luton Leagrave AFC with a 7-1 home victory over Atletico Europa who have now lost their last eight away games.

Hartley Coleman led the way with a hat-trick, Lewis Broomfield with a brace plus Matthew McMillan and Stedroy Lee-Skepple both netting once to do the damage against a lone Europa reply via Abdul Osman.

Now up to fourth spot are Caldecote Reserves who extended their unbeaten sequence to eight games with a 4-1 home win over Elstow Abbey. Nick Thomas with a brace was joined on the home scoresheet by Gary Allum and Liam Beech against a lone Abbey reply via Matt Poulton.

The day’s one away win went to CS Rovers who won 5-3 at now third from bottom of the table Sundon Park Rovers. Joe Campion and Daniel Bhatt both netted twice and Shane Robb once to bring up the nap hand against home replies via a brace from Rayvaun Bridgett and a single strike from Ethan Tenn.

Division Three

There is no change at the head of Division Three following wins for the top two clubs. For leaders Kempston Athletic it was a retention of their unbeaten away ways to stay four points clear at the top by winning 3-1 at Stevington Reserves. Josh St Clair Pierre netted all three goals against a lone home reply via Regan Scott.

Second place Harlington also won 3-1 on the road at Wootton Village to take their unbeaten run up to 13 games. Liam John with a brace plus a goal from Ryan Jackson only being replied to once by Charlie Reeves for the Village.

Elsewhere there was a third 3-1 away win with Bedford Albion Reserves claiming victory by that scoreline at Shefford Town & Campton A. Josh Emmerton, Brandon Hung and Craig Hanna netting the vital goals against a lone Town reply from Regan Scott.

For Kempston Town & Bedford College A it was a share of the spoils in a 3-3 home draw against Flitwick Town A. Nikola Stanchev with a brace plus Akeem Coombs netting for the College Boys against Town replies via Luke Snapes twice and Dan Howarth once.

Meantime it was the gift of three points for Black Swan when Dinamo Flitwick failed to raise a side to travel to Luton to meet them. Sandy Reserves were also being gifted three points when White Eagles failed to raise a side to visit Bedford Road.

The Lidlington United Sports v Caldecote A game was waterlogged off.