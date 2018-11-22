Shefford Town and Crawley Green march on in Bedfordshire League

bedfordshire league

Lee Harman and Kier Boyd netting the goals scored the goals for Shefford to keep them in pole position in the Premier Division supported by Sportsform.

Second place Crawley Green Reserves were also chalking up their sixth consecutive win with a 3-2 home success over Ickwell & Old Warden. Reece Green with a brace and Tom Barnett were on the Green scoresheet against replies via Marko Tobdzic and Conor Green for the visitors.

Now up into third and still unbeaten this season are Cranfield United who ran out 3-1 winners at Riseley Sports, goals from Delroy Philips, Dan Green and a Courtney Boughton penalty only being replied to once by Alex Taylor for the home side.

Queens Park Crescents retained their unbeaten home record and extended their unbeaten sequence to seven games to take them up into fourth with a 1-0 home win over AFC Oakley M&DH. Chisom Amadi netted the all important goal.

For Caldecote it was a first away win of the season when triumphing 2-1 at Wootton Blue Cross. Jack Miller plus a Jamie Sawyer own goal were being replied to once by Sean Bishop.

Winning for the first time on home soil this season were AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College with a 4-3 victory over Wilstead. Tom Vandenburg, Jonny Richens and Anas Beckhoun plus an own goal marked the Town scoresheet against Wilstead replies via Paul Jones, Sam Evans and Shaun Winconek.

Stevington made it three away wins on the bounce in coming from a goal behind to win 4-1 at Flitwick Town. William Pinney and Kieran Souter both netted braces after Jack Banfield had given the Town the lead.

Bedford Albion remain 100% for the season and two points clear in Division One supported by O’Neills following their 5-0 home victory over Flitwick Town Reserves. Jonti Neal, Adam Lewis, Carl Townsend, Jessi Sidhu and Mikey Peters scored the goals to bring up the nap hand.

Wixams in second became the first visiting side to win at Groveside this season in beating Henlow 3-2. Gareth White with a brace plus a strike from Grant Tibbett were replied to twice by strikes from Chris Reeves and Luke Hills.

Now in third are Cranfield United Reserves who ran out 10-0 home winners over Sandy. Joe Bygraves led the way with a hat-trick, Luke Gray, Joe Sames and James Kelly-Mclellan all netting twice to go alongside a single strike from Jordan Conway.

Moving into fourth are Shefford Town & Campton Reserves who retained their unbeaten away ways when winning 2-1 at The 61 FC Luton Reserves. James Snee and Ryan Dobson were on their scoresheet against a lone 61 reply via Pearce Tracey.

Also still unbeaten on the road this season are Biggleswade FC Reserves who won 4-1 at Christians in Sport ( Luton). Ollie Lee with a brace was joined on their scoresheet by Nathan George and Kian Coles against a lone CIS reply from Jamie Nolan.

Totternhoe Reserves are unbeaten in their last six outings after a lone goal from George Capehorn took them to a 1-0 home win over Cople & Bedford SA.

Wilstead Reserves’ first home game of the season saw them run out 3-1 winners over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves. Ryan Lammin, Josh Whetlor and Robert Lilley were on their scoresheet against a lone Town reply from Philippe Beall.

Meltis Albion remain five points clear in Division Two supported by Hy-Pro after chalking up win number five on the bounce with a 6-2 home victory over bottom of the table Unite MK Reserves. Sean Canavan scored a brace and was joined on the Albion scoresheet by Aaran Wright, Dan Smith, Stanley Gonese and Davion Andrerson against Unite replies via Jamie Parker and Ismali Raja.

Now in second place are Kempston Athletic following their 9-2 home win over M&DH Clapham Sports. Craig Damon led the way with a hat-trick, Ashley Mattin scoring twice to go alongside single goals from Dan Mattin, Josh St Clair Pierre, Luke Mongiovi and Fabien Cataldo against M&DH replies via Phil Kempsell and Agonidzashe Bvunzawabaya.

Just goal difference behind in third are Houghton Athletic who, despite leading 2-0 with goals from Mihail Tudos and Petru Ciochina at Elstow Abbey, were held to a 2-2 draw by a Abbey side who still remain unbeaten this season. Abbey’s fight back came with a 39th minute goal from Aiden Powell and a succesful penalty on the hour mark from Travis Joseph. All this after they lost first choice goalkeeper Luke Pell to injury immediately after going two goals down.

Now in fourth are Atletico Europa who were 5-3 home winners over Black Swan (Luton), Moses Gilson with a brace plus single goals from Dee Sayid, Paddy Alimanji and Emmanual Adjei bringing up the nap hand against Swan replies via Callum Wilson, Sam Fletcher and Ben Smith.

Still in sixth are Sporting Lewsey Park who won 6-1 at AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves. Chris Gibson with a hat-trick, Lee Mooney with a brace plus a single goal from Adrian Fontenelle did the damage against a lone home reply via Justin Muricroft.

Winning for the first time in five starts were Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves in claiming a 3-2 home win over CS Rovers. Lorenzo Jordan netted twice and Gary Russon once for the home side and Joe Campion and Sean Morrison replied for the visitors.

Whilst it was also a return to winning ways for Sundon Park Rovers who following three straight defeats won 6-0 at St Joseph ( Saturday). Perez Mukisa with a hat-trick, Courtney Francis with a brace plus a single goal for Israhim John did the damage.

Clifton were the 2-1 home winners over Luton Leagrave AFC. George Dee and Josh Adams on the home scoresheet against a lone reply from Nico Covileac. Whilst Caldecote Reserves were gifted three points after opponents FC Kokan failed to raise a side.

Pines ( Luton) remain 100% and eight points clear in Division Three supported by Hy-Pro after winning 12-1 at bottom of the table Real Haynes Reserves.

Ryan Smith with four goals, Garry Duncan with a hattrick, Sean Sheridan with a brace plus single goals for Phil Saxby, Marc Flitton and Robbie Adam did the damage, Jack Lannon scored for the home side.

Second place Shefford Town & Campton A are unbeaten in their last eight outings following their 4-1 home victory over third place Real Haynes. Bradley Vought and Josh Lummis both netted braces against a lone reply from Josh Brown.

In fourth are FC Polonia (Luton) who took their unbeaten run to five games when winning 4-2 at Dinamo Flitwick. Damian Slawkowski with a brace plus strikes from Mateusz Domisz and Grzegorz Rudnicki were replied to by strikes from Alex Sommers and Dale Goldie for the home side.

Whilst fifth place Bedford Albion Reserves retained their unbeaten ways in romping to a 10-0 home win over Flitwick Town A. Jan Bucur led the way with four goals, Gary Townsend netting twice and single goals coming from James Clifford, Josh Emmerton, Tom Wade and Guiseppe Lamberti.

For sixth place Wixams Wanderers it was a 2-1 home win over Wootton Village. Michael France and Panashe Garande were on their scoresheet against a lone Village reply via Theo Kazans.

Seventh place Thurleigh are unbeaten in their last three starts after running out 6-0 home winners over Stevington Reserves. Alex Horn with a hat-trick was joined on the scoresheet by single goals from Issac Jones, Kevin Harris and Harry Chinn.

In eighth are Lidlington United Sports who took their unbeaten run to six games with a 5-1 home victory over Square FC. Carl Pearson with a hat-trick and Jamie Rodd with a brace bringing up the nap hand against a lone reply from Nathan Davies. Harlington Juniors were gifted three points when Sandy Reserves failed to raise a side to entertain them at Bedford Road.