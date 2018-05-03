Shefford Town & Campton celebrate Bedfordshire League title

Shefford Town & Campton celebrated clinching the Bedfordshire League title with another emphatic home win on Saturday.

The club secured the Premier Division supported by Sportsform title in midweek and pulled further clear with a 4-2 success over Queens Park Crescents.

Jim Burnside and Lewis Taylor both netted braces against Crescent replies via Shahinur Rahman and Hassen Yousaf.

AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College took a big step towards collecting the seaso’s silver medals with a 5-0 home win over Sharnbrook, Gio Moscartolo netting a hat-trick and Courtney Boughton a brace .

The only club that can now prevent Town claiming that second spot are Crawley Green Reserves whose hopes of doing so suffered a setback after they were held to a 2-2 home draw by fifth place Ickwell & Old Warden. Callum Yates and Henry Mungwira were on the home scoresheet against Ickwell replies via Lee Saunders and Connor Green.

Now up into third are AFC Oakley M&DH who extended their unbeaten ways to five games with a 1-0 home victory over Stevington thanks to a goal from Alex Liburd to give them the three points. They climb above Caldecote who were beaten 1-0 at Cranfield United where Antonio Ricciardi netted the goal to extend United’s winning home run up to four games.

Having lost their last three away games Wootton Blue Cross returned to winning ways on the road by winning 5-1 at Flitwick Town. Rob O’Dell with a brace was joined on the Blue Cross scoresheet by single strikes from Jamie Sawyer, Kane Griffith and Scott Harvey against a lone Town reply from Phil Matthews.

Wilstead extended their unbeaten run to five games with a 3-2 home success over Marston Shelton Rovers. Ryan Davenport, Kevin Butler and Nathan Aulsberry all found the back of the net against Rovers replies via Nick Skolsky and Aaron Franks.

Division One supported by O’Neills

Totternoe Reserves were crowned the Division One supported by O’Neills champions after they netted a 3-2 home win over second place Riseley Sports who will now duly collect the seasons silver medals.

Antony O’Grady with a brace plus a single strike from Jonny Clarke netted for the home side against Sports replies via Josh Poole and James Cooke. This defeat ended the visitors’ 18 game unbeaten run.

Perhaps the man of the day title goes to Ollie Hughes who netted all five goals to take Cople & Bedford SA to a 5-3 home win over Lea Sports PSG, thus extending their unbeaten home ways up to six games, the PSG replies coming via Callum Jones, Joe Hennem and Sean Dixon.

Also scoring five goals was Charlie Corcoran in the AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College Reserves 13-0 home rout of The 61 FC Luton Reserves. Joining him on the Town scoresheet were braces from Naron Cheema, Gavin Cheema and Gio Moscartolo, who earlier in the day had netted a hat-trick for the Town’s first team, plus single goals for Arkadiusz Boruch and Keegan Roberts. Taking their unbeaten home ways up to six games were Cranfield United Reserves with a 2-0 victory over Meltis Albion thanks to goals from Ben Martin and Paul Ayles.

Division Two

In claiming a 7-1 home victory over Caldecote Reserves to extend their unbeaten sequence to 14 games, Bedford Albion have been crowned the 2017-18 season Division Two champions. Paul Babbington, Tom O’Neill and Toby Hunt all netted twice alongside a single strike from Michael France against a lone reply via Chris Powell.

Second place Henlow Reserves saw their championship hopes disappear and their four game winning run ended in losing 2-1 at Houghton Athletic. Jordan Thomas and Garvin Watson were on the Athletic scoresheet against a lone reply via Chris Powell.

Third place Wilstead Reserves claimed a 6-2 home win over Luton Leagrave AFC to move within two points of Henlow Reserves. Luke Pursey and Liam Fenton both netted braces alongside an own goal and a strike from Lino Altieri for the home side against AFC replies via Nicolae Covilaec and Richard Mead.

However the comeback of the day belonged to Elstow Abbey. After taking the lead via Shaqiel Quiailey at Atletico Europa by the hour mark they were trailing 2-1 following home goals from Mo Banda and Osman Jalilu plus down to 10 men after Charisma Agyemang was red carded -before goals from Dean Leydon and Matt Poulton took them to a 3-2 victory thus extending their unbeaten away ways up to four games.

Also enjoying life on the road were Marston Shelton Rovers Reserves who won 3-1 at Sundon Park Rovers. Garry Russon, Lorenzo Jordan and an own goal marking the Marston scoresheet against a lone Rovers reply via Rayvaun Bridgett.

Whilst AFC Oakley M&DH Reserves were granted the three points when Westoning failed to raise a side to travel and meet them at Church Lane.

Division Three

Champions Kempston Athletic took their winning ways up to nine games and unbeaten ways up to 19 games by ending their season with a 4-1 home victory over Flitwick Town A. Josh St Clair Pierre with a brace was joined on the Athletic scoresheet by Craig Damon and Richie Andrews against a lone Town reply via Luke Snapes.

Second place is still to be played for but second place Harlington took a major step towards them by claiming a 2-1 home success over third place Clifton to take their unbeaten home ways up to seven games and end the visitors’ five game unbeaten run. Roan Wedderburn and Pearce Tracey were on the home scoresheet against a lone reply from Charlie Watson.

The biggest winners of the day were Lidlington United Sports who ran out 7-1 home victors over AFC Kempston Town & Bedford College A. Tom Staples with a hat-trick led the way, Edward Janes joining in with a brace and single strikes coming via Brendon Cunningham and Dale Crocker against a lone Town reply from John Hislop.

Whilst the lone away win of the day went to Bedford Albion Reserves the 1-0 winners at Stevington Reserves thanks to a goal from Brandon Hung.

Elsewhere Shefford Town & Campton A went nap with a 5-1 home victory over Dinamo Flitwick. Ben Sheeham with a brace joined on the home scoresheet by single strikes from Alex Mitchell, Mark Nunn and Stephen Howe against a lone reply from Josh Pearson for the visitors.

Whilst Caldecote A were gifted the three points when White Eagles failed to raise a side to visit them at Harvey Close