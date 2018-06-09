Time to celebrate as Green hold awards night

Crawley Green held their presentation evening for the 2017-18 season recently, with awards handed out to both Saturday and Sunday sides.
Saturday, Alan Coles Memorial Trophy: Paddy Smyth.
Young Player of the Year: Jacob Younger.
Leading Goalscorer: Charlie Clayton.
First Team Manager’s Player of the Year: Kevin McManus.
First Team Players’ Player of the Year: Charlie Clayton.
Reserve Team Manager’s Player of the Year: Temitkayo Akerele.
Reserve Team Players’ Player: Adam Marsh.
Sunday, First Team Leading Goalscorer: Lui Sarrington.
Players’ Player of the Year: Daniel Lydiatt.
Manager’s Player of the Year: Daniel Lydiatt.
Second Team Leading Goalscorer: Pat Daly.
Manager’s Player of the Year: Pat Daly.
Players’ Player of the Year: Karl Gudgin.