Totternhoe grind out Rangers win

SSML Division Two: Grendon Rangers 1 Totternhoe 2

Totternhoe managed to scrape a 2-1 victory against lowly Grendon Rangers on Saturday.

Just a few weeks ago, Totts demolished the same opponents 8-1, and after a superb County Cup win, went into the game flying with confidence and were expected to triumph comfortably, but that was far from the case.

The visitors made the perfect start, when on four minutes, Wayne O’Connor found himself unmarked to tap home Aidan Murray’s corner.

However, this was the signal for Chris Robson’s men to completely take their foot off the gas and become very sloppy, allowing Grendon to grow into the game.

Rangers equalised on 11 minutes when Joe Walls took advantage of a calamity of errors from the visitors back-line to go one-on-one with James Bromhall, coolly beating the keeper.

The one moment of quality came on 15 minutes when good build-up play ended with a deep crossfield pass from Ash Farmer, unselfishly nodded across goal by Chris Golding where Sam Folland finished well.

The rest of the game was a scrappy, drab affair with the Totts managing to hold out for a important three points.

Boss Robson: “In football all that matters is three points and that is the only positive we can take from the game.

“From start to finish we were not at the races and it was down to complacency.

“We came into the game on a high from last weeks result and comfortably beating Grendon a few weeks back.

“However, football doesn’t work like that where you can have an attitude that all you have to do is turn up, and we were very lucky to come away with three points.

“It was a very frustrating performance compared to our last couple and hopefully it reminds the players that you have to show respect to the game and have the right attitude for any game you play.

“Credit to Grendon as they dragged us into a game and probably feel disheartened that they didn’t get anything from the match.

“Some credit has to go to my players also as although we were not at the races they had to grind out a result which they have done.”

Totts visit MK Gallacticos this weekend.

Totts: Bromhall, O’Conner, Dyer, Rimmer, Folland, Bishop, Brent, Golding, Murray, Farmer (Cleere), Smith (McCormick).

Subs not used: Bowley, Loasby.