Totts boss Robson hits out at unavailable players

SSML Division Two: Park View 2 Totternhoe 1

A depleted Totternhoe slipped to defeat against impressive league leaders Park View at the weekend.

The hosts took the lead on 35 minutes when a long diagonal ball was met by Prince Gyimah who outpaced the Totts back line and rifled past Louis Bowley.

Totts thought they equalised immediately when Andy Cleere’s pass was deflected into the path of Joe Smith by a defender who finished well only for it to be ruled out for offside.

After the break, the visitors levelled in spectacular fashion, Joel McCormick netting an audacious chip on 72 minutes.

With Totts pushing for the winner, Park View took the points with five minutes to go when a counter attack was finished by Moises Roka.

Boss Robson said: “I couldn’t ask anymore from the players who turned up and played.

“With a depleted squad, against the odds, they produced a superb performance and were unlucky to lose the game.

“If we are looking at why we lost the game, you need to look at the players who have let everybody down by making themselves unavailable, some of the excuses were embarrassing.

“It has been the story of our season and the reason why we are not in a title race with nine games to play.

“The commitment throughout the season hasn’t been good enough to challenge for a league title and it is why we are challenging for a runners up spot, which will be difficult for a consecutive season.

“Being let down meant I couldn’t change the game tactically, or bring on fresh legs when the lads were dead on their feet against a very good and athletic side whose pace we couldn’t live with at times.

“I am gutted for the lads who performed like they did and have to leave the game let down and empty handed.

“Also, we were not helped by probably the worst set of officials, I have seen in my 15-odd years in non-league football.

“They have chalked off a perfectly good goal in the first half and 80 per cent of the decisions both ways they got wrong, at times probably guessing. For such a big game it was embarrassing.

“I do not want to take anything away from Park View though, they are a great side and the first half played some wonderful football with pace, power and skill.

“We were solid in our defensive shape and played well on the counter. Unfortunately the goal we scored in the first half was wrongly chalked off.

“The second half we knew we had to win the game, so we went toe-to-toe with them and it was a cracking game between two very good sides.

“We got the equaliser and then pushed for the winner but were caught on the counter at the end.

“I have no complaints about my team’s performance as they gave their all. Congratulations to Park View as the title is now deservedly theirs in my opinion.”

Totts host Tring Town this evening, before entertaining Aston Clinton on Thursday. They also head to The 61 FC (Luton) on Saturday and then visit Loughton Manor at the weekend.